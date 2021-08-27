Police charge second Man charged over Waltham Forest murder

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Abdi Khadar Adan in Waltham Forest on Sunday, 22 August have charged a second man in connection with the murder investigation.

Mahi Noor, 23 of Lea Bridge Road, E10 was arrested on Wednesday, 25 August on suspicion of murder. On Thursday, 26 August, he was charged with murder.

Noor was remanded in police custody and appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 August.

He will next appear in custody at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 1 September.

This is the second charge relating to the murder of 32-year-old Abdi Khadar Adan at Lea Bridge Road, E10.