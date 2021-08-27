Representatives from Crimestoppers have joined officers in Dartford town centre this week to remind local teenagers about the dangers of being involved in knife crime

Salus, an Ashford-based support organisation, also joined patrols from Kent Police’s Violence Reduction Unit on Wednesday 25 August 2021, as they spoke to young people in Central Park and then near the train station.

The event was held as part of ongoing work to reduce violence in the area and as a way for officers to meet people and answer any questions, or address any concerns they may have.

Officers were also supported by Fearless, a service provided by Crimestoppers which is aimed at young people and their families. A Fearless advertisement van was used during the event which displayed images and helped convey messages to anyone affected or worried about knife crime.

Inspector Paul Diddams of Dartford’s Community Safety Unit said: ‘We want our local young people to feel confident in knowing we are there to protect them and to offer them advice and assistance if they need it.

‘We continue to work with our partners in order to ensure there is a joined up, collaborative approach in tackling any issues which arise and will continue to ensure a visible presence across the town and beyond.

‘Any young person who has concerns or needs help can call Kent Police on 101, and remember if it’s an emergency always call 999.’