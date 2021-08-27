Two men jailed in connection with the murder of Christopher Hewett in Stevenage

Thirty-one year old Christopher (pictured left), from Stevenage, died in hospital on the evening of 12 February 2021. He had been attacked in Meadow Way, suffering stab wounds to the chest.

Today, at St Albans Crown Court, two people were sentenced having previously been found guilty of offences following a three-week trial at Luton Crown Court.

Byron Pollock (pictured centre), aged 18, formerly of Meadow Way, was given the equivalent of a life sentence with a minimum term of 19 years before parole would be considered, having been found guilty of murder.

Ryan Lee (picture right), aged 20, of Wildwood Lane, Stevenage, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, having been found guilty of assisting offenders.

A 15-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was previously convicted of manslaughter in connection with the case, having been cleared of murder. He will be sentenced next month.

During the trial, the court had heard how Christopher and his cousin had been walking to his sister’s house when they passed a group of four young people. Words were exchanged between Christopher and one of the group, before he carried on his journey.

A short time later, Christopher and his cousin were approached and attacked on Meadow Way by the 15-year-old, who had a baseball bat. While Christopher and the teen were scuffling, Pollock approached with a knife and stabbed Christopher several times.

He subsequently died from his injuries.

The court heard Pollock admit stabbing Christopher stating he had only done so to help the 15-year-old escape, and now regretted his actions.