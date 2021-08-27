Police are today appealing for witnesses following a serious assault that took place in Stanton Road, Southampton

Officers were called at 2.43pm on Thursday, 26 August, to reports of a group of around six men fighting in the street with weapons.

During the incident, a man in his 20’s has sustained injuries to his head and back and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

We’re you in the area of Stanton Road and King George’s Avenue at around the time of the incident? Did you see anything? Perhaps you have some dash-cam footage or private CCTV?

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting 44210341162.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Officers remain in the area today carrying out enquiries. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of them.