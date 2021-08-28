A red Ducati motorbike and a grey Morgan car were involved in the collision the rider remains in hospital in a critical condition

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision on the A272 in Petersfield on Wednesday (25 August).

At 6.39pm, officers received reports of a collision at the junction of Upper Bordean Farm Lane between The Meon Hut and Langrish.

A red Ducati motorbike and a grey Morgan car were involved in the collision.

The rider of the motorbike, a 31-year-old man from Portsmouth, sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police believe the motorcyclist was travelling with a black Suzuki and police urge the rider of this motorbike to get in touch.

Did you witness this collision or the moments before or after? Do you have dash cam footage?