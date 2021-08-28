A red Ducati motorbike and a grey Morgan car were involved in the collision the rider remains in hospital in a critical condition
A man is due to appear in court next year to face a charge in connection with a fatal collision in Colchester
A man is due to appear in court next year to face a charge in connection with a fatal collision in Colchester. Stuart McClung, 40, died after a car was in...
A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by police for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Sami’s murder
Detectives investigating a murder that took place three years ago today believe an anonymous caller may hold the key to identifying those responsible. Sami...
Probe launched after 17 year old is attacked with acid
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault involving a noxious substance in east London. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2...
A £1,000 reward is on offer to anyone with information which leads to an arrest and charge of 24-year-old Abdi Abdirahman
Anyone who passes the information on his whereabouts through the Crimestoppers charity, which then leads to an arrest and charge, may be able to claim the...
Police in Kent have charged a man following a serious knife attack in Dover
A suspect has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after a man was seriously injured in Dover. Kent Police was called at 9.40am on Tuesday 6 October...
Two arrested after vehicle makes off from Police hitting a bus
Two people have been arrested after failing to stop for Police in Kent. After making off the vehicle was located on the A2 by the Chiefs Disruption Team. The...
Three arrested after stabbing in Brixton
Police were called at 7.35pm on Tuesday, 30 April, to a stabbing in Eythorne Road, SW9, Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man –...
Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) thanks harbour users for abiding by the stay at home message
Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) thanks harbour users for abiding by the Cowes Local Notice to Mariners advice on recreational boating during the Coronavirus...
Two arrested after man is stabbed on train near Ashford
Detectives are this evening appealing for witnesses following a stabbing on board a train in west London. Just before 6.40pm today (19/01) officers from BTP...
A Wiltshire woman has been banned from driving after admitting to being three-and-a-half times over the drink drive limit
Natalie Burwood, aged 36, from Talavera Way, Tidworth pleaded guilty to drink driving at Salisbury Magistrates Court . On the evening of Saturday 17 October...
Have you seen Ben Wilson, who is missing from Bocking?
The 25-year-old was last seen at 1.45pm today, Saturday 5 December and we and his family are concerned for his welfare.He has a shaved head and is wearing grey...
Don’t be fool by the fakes as Police crack down
Please do not be fooled into buying fake perfumes. PCSO from Kent Police have been busy this afternoon on Chatham High Street. Police teams today seized around...
Trust responds to comments by GMB about bullying
Following commentary by the GMB union Southern Region about a bullying culture Isle of Wight NHS Trust has commented as follows: Julie Pennycook, Director of...
Images of collectible trading cards have been released by officers investigating a burglary at a property in Gravesend
The items, which come from the Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z franchises, are said to have been stolen from a property in The Maltings by two men at around 11am...
A dealer from Chatham who cycled around the town selling drugs has been sentenced to five years seven months’ imprisonment. Daniel Edwards, formerly of Dock...
Witness appeal following incident on M32 Update
An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a woman suffered head injuries on the M32 junction 2 inbound slip...
Witnesses are being sought by police investigating an allegation of an assault in Sheerness
Witnesses are being sought by police investigating an allegation of an assault in Sheerness. A green Land Rover towing a small fishing boat had driven...
Hampshire Fire and Rescue have warned that Fawley Refinery will be flaring again
Hampshire Fire and Rescue have warned that Fawley Refinery will be flaring again for the next couple of days and nights in the hope members of the public rest...
A total of 14 people have been charged after officers from six police forces carried out warrants across the UK
On Wednesday, 24 March, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command executed 29 warrants across London and the UK as part of an operation to arrest...
Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to following two separate incidents of indecent exposure on a bus
Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to following two separate incidents of indecent exposure on a bus in the Stratford area. The...
Fire crews stop blaze from engulfing property in Carisbrooke
Two appliances from Newport and a third from Cowes have attend a fire that broke out on Recreation Ground Road on the Isle of Wight this evening. Crews where...
Detectives investigating the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Woolwich have charged a further three people
A 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy were charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon on Saturday, 10 July. A 17-year...
Three men and a woman who were arrested on Monday, 1 March in Bromley have been charged with drug supply offences
Ibrahim Saleh, 29 of Robert Street, Greenwich, was charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs...
Police man hunt for two rape suspects following late night attack in Hedge End Southampton
Police have launched a manhunt for two men after a woman was subjected to a serious sex attacked. Officers investigating the attack against a 21-year-old girl...