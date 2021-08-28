Armed Police storm building after two days of negotiating with a man in Winchester who remains in custody

Police have spent two days in a standoff negotiating with a man believed to be in his 60’s after officers were called on Wednesday 25th August to a public order incident at a block of flats on Mountbatten Court, Andover Road in Week, Winchester.

Officers have remained at the scene into the evening of the second day as they try to negotiate with the man two give up peacefully 30 hours on, he was arrested just before 10pm last night.

Police Firearms units and Dog handlers have also been assisting where it has been reported the man had been fighting eviction proceedings from the property landlords.

Some of the police cordons were removed late Thursday night as officers scaled down the operation. which 13 police vehicles were seen at the flats.

Residents were kept away from the area previously unable to enter or leave the cordon and police vehicles and tape blocked the entrance to the road.

Officers reassure the public that at this time there is not deemed to be any wider risk to the community.

Hampshire police said; “We wanted to update you on the incident on Mountbatten Court, Winchester, that was ongoing throughout yesterday.

Entry was forced to the property just before 10 pm yesterday (26 August) and a 60-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and common assault. He remains in custody at this time.

An air weapon was seized during the incident.

This came after officers were called to a public order incident on Andover Road at 2.45pm on 25 August, and officers were threatened with a weapon on arrival.