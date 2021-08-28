Police have launched an appeal to locate a large pair of black electric gates costing thousands of pounds after they were stolen from the property that belonged to murdered Granny Georgina Edmonds

Murdered Georgina Edmonds was the 77-year-old victim at the centre of one of the largest scale murder operations for Hampshire Constabulary in January 2008 located on Kiln Lane in Otterbourne.

Mr Justice Saunders, at Winchester Crown Court, said the killer must serve a minimum of 30 years in prison. Following on from the murder :

He was re-arrested after “powerful fresh evidence” came to light.

Matthew Hamlen was convicted of Georgina Edmonds’ 2008 murder. He was acquitted of the same charge in 2012 due to poor DNA evidence.

The Fig Tree Cottage has since had two separate owners of the £650,000 home in January 2010 and also in July 2016 where the gates were replaced with more private and secure protection from Kiln Lane which the home attracted a lot of passing attention.

A recent documentary released on the murder case featured the gates in the footage. Both Harry and Doddie previously said Granny will always be remembered.

Police say the gates were stolen between 10pm on Saturday 21st August and 10.0am on Sunday 22nd August.

“Unfortunately we do not have any vehicle details or direction of travel at this time. The gate is extremely heavy and would have required several persons and a large vehicle to transport it.

We are appealing for witnesses:

Did you see or hear any suspicious persons in the area?

Did you see or hear a large vehicle parked on Kiln Lane between these times?

Do you live on Kiln Lane or live nearby on Otterbourne Hill or Highbridge Road, and may have CCTV/ring doorbell/dash-cam footage of a large vehicle as it passes by?