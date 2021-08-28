Man who slit his own throat has been arrested for double Westminster murders

Officers attended an address in Ashbridge Street, NW8 at 9.30pm on Thursday, 19 August after concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside. A search of the property resulted in the discovery of 45-year-old Sharon Pickles, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2.15am on Friday, 20 August – having been contacted by the London Ambulance Service about reports of a man being stabbed – officers attended a second address in nearby Jerome Crescent, NW8.

There they found 59-year-old Clinton Ashmore, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The incidents are being treated as linked and a special post mortem examination has confirmed that both Sharon and Clinton died as a result of an incised wound to the neck.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

On the afternoon of Thursday, 26 August, officers arrested a 49-year-old man at a London hospital on suspicion of the murder of Sharon and Clinton.

The man had received treatment to injuries that have now been assessed as non life-threatening. He was discharged and taken into custody at a London police station on Friday, 27 August.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation which I hope takes us a step closer to getting justice for the families of Sharon and Clinton.

“I am aware that as a result of appeals for information issued by the police, there is more information in the public domain about this case than there might ordinarily be.

“A man has now been arrested and it is crucial that nothing is said or reported that could risk prejudicing any future court proceedings.

“I would urge the public and the press to avoid speculating or sharing names or images in relation to this arrest or this investigation.”

Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information about the events of the evening of Thursday, 19 August or the early hours of Friday, 20 August to come forward by calling 101 and providing the reference 7227/19AUG.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.