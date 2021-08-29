Police were called at 4.39pm on Saturday 28 August to an injured male at Myrtle Road and Barberry Close, Havering, RM3.
Officers attended, along with the Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance and found a 19-year-old male with multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at present.
Two men were arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and taken to a police station for questioning.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances. A crime scene remains in place.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 4845/28Aug.
Two arrested after Romford stabbing
