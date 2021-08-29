A pedestrian and a grey Ford Kuga were involved in the collision, A teenage girl has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition

Police in Essex are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, or dashcam footage after a collision in Colchester in the early hours of this morning.

A pedestrian and a grey Ford Kuga were involved in the collision, which occurred on the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way, just after 2.15am today (Sunday 29 August).

The pedestrian, a teenage girl, has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and we are supporting her loved ones at this time.

A 34-year-old local man, the driver of the Ford Kuga, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Police are working quickly to piece together what led up to the collision, so please get in touch if you can help us.

Please quote incident number 200 of 29 August when contacting us.

You can submit a report and any footage online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

You can also call us on 101 or, if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.