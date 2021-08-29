Information is wanted to help find a missing teenager from Tonbridge.

Tatiana Betha was last seen in the Baltic Road area of the town at around 10pm on Saturday 28 August 2021.

The 14-year-old is described as 5 ft, 6 ins tall and has a medium build. She is believed to be wearing a grey hooded top, grey leggings and white, yellow and green Nike trainers. She could also be wearing or carrying a long green coat.

Anyone who has seen Tatiana or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 29-0321.