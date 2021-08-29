A teenager has been arrested for assault in Sittingbourne

Witnesses are being sought to the assault of a woman in Swanley.

It was reported a woman was assaulted by a man between 7pm and 7.55pm on Friday 27 August 2021. It is believed the incident began in Swanley Park and continued into Bonney Way.

Officers attended and an 18-year-old man from Bromley was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage.

He has been released on bail until 23 September pending further enquiries.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information regarding it, should call Kent Police on 01622 604100quoting 46/159610/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.