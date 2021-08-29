A man has been charged and a further arrest has been made in connection with an ongoing murder investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body on the A3 near Guildford

The body of Helen Anderson, aged 41, was found by a member of the public near the A3 in Guildford on Monday on the 23rd August 2021

Dane Messam, 52, of Henry Road in Hackney, London, has been charged with murder and has been remanded into custody.

A 51-year-old man from Hackney has been released on bail after he was arrested in connection with the murder.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and have released an image of a decommissioned double-decker bus.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers, who is investigating the case, said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses in relation to this investigation.

In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who saw a decommissioned double-decker Brighton and Hove bus in the North London area between 7.30pm on 20 August and 3pm on 23 August.

We are also keen to speak to anyone who saw the same bus either driving or stationary in the Guildford area between the hours of 3am and 4am on 23 August.

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us straight away. You can also upload information straight to our Major Incident Public Portal.”

If you have any information which could help, please direct message us or report online using webchat or our webform https://www.surrey.police.uk/…/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ on our website, quoting incident/crime reference number PR/45210089588 If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.