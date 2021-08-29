Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Wallingford

At around 11.30am today (29/8) a pedestrian, a boy on a push scooter and a van were involved in a collision on the A4130 between Didcot and Wallingford on High Road, Brightwell-Cum-Sotwell at the junction with Slade End.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his thirties and the boy, aged seven, on a push scooter, were seriously injured in the collision and are currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. Next of kin are aware of the incident.

The seven-year-old boy has sustained life-threatening injuries.

The van driver and four passengers were uninjured.

Road closures are in place in the area so an investigation can take place and are likely to be in place for several hours. The A4130, Brightwell-Cum-Sotwell junction with Calvin Thomas Way, Slade Lane and High Road is currently closed.

Senior Investigating Officer, Inspector Simon Hills of the Roads Policing Unit based in Bicester, said: “We are at the very early stages of this investigation and firstly our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened earlier today or if you saw the van, the pedestrian or boy on a push scooter before the collision took place.

“If you have dash-cam and were in the area before the incident happened or if it has captured the incident, please get in touch.

“If you saw what happened or have any information you think could help our investigation please call us on 101 quoting the reference 43210387874.”