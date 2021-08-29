Detectives investigating the murder of two people in Westminster have charged a man

Lee Peacock, 49, of Harrow Road, W9 has been charged with the murders of Sharon Pickles and Clinton Ashmore. He was remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday 30 August.

Officers attended an address in Ashbridge Street, NW8 at 9.30pm on Thursday, 19 August after concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

A search of the property resulted in the discovery of 45-year-old Sharon Pickles, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 02:15hrs on Friday, 20 August – having been contacted by the London Ambulance Service – officers attended a second address in nearby Jerome Crescent, NW8. There they found 59-year-old Clinton Ashmore, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.