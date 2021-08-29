Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to him in connection with an assault that took place at the Lidl store on Victoria Road, Woolston
You may also like
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in East London
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in east London. Police on routine patrol were notified at 2.49pm on Friday, 23 October of a...
Emergency Services called to Gas explosion in Blackpool Pregnant Woman Remains Trapped
Emergency Services have called at around 5:55pm this afternoon (Saturday 23 September) to the report of a gas explosion at a guest house on Charles Street...
New Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire
Derbyshire will have a new Police and Crime Commissioner after voters headed to the ballot box in the 2021 local elections. Angelique Foster, the Conservative...
Meet the Governor of Essex Fire and Rescue
Chairman of Essex Fire Authority, Anthony Hedley, has announce the appointment of Adam Eckley as Chief Fire Officer for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service...
Technology which could drive the next generation of search and rescue for Her Majesty’s Coastguard is being tested
Technology which could drive the next generation of search and rescue for Her Majesty’s Coastguard is being tested. The MCA is leading work with the Civil...
Fire crews called to persons reported blaze in Hackney
Four fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been scrambled to a blaze at property on Windus Mews in Hackney. Crews were called at 1.16am on Thursday...
Reporting Fraud warning
Victims are urged to report fraud to Action Fraud – but we’ve noticed that there are two Action Fraud websites, and only one of them is being monitored...
Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision in North Dorset are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward
At around 8.15pm on Saturday 1 May 2021 Dorset Police received a report of a single vehicle collision on the B3081 Shaftesbury Road between Shaftesbury and...
Teenager charged with supplying crack cocaine in Gillingham
A suspected drug dealer has been charged following an investigation by officers in Medway. Mohammed Khan-Brown has been charged with three offences following...
Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Eastern Road Collision
Investigations are continuing following a fatal collision on Eastern Road this morning. Police appealing for witnesses following the fatal accident which saw...
Man rushed to hospital in Ryde after serious leg injury
A street has been sealed off by Police and a man has been rushed to hospital after cutting his leg causing serious injury. One resident who asked not to...
Drone stolen can you help find it
We are sharing this nationwide appeal for a drone stolen from our friends at Sea Shepherd UK Sea Shepherd UK’s QuadH2O amphibious drone...
Police charge teen with attempted murder charge after Tilehurst stabbing
A boy has been charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation in Tilehurst. The 14-year-old boy, from Reading, who cannot be named for legal...
UPDATED:Domino’s rider airlifted after early morning life changing collision
[su_youtube url=” ; width=”100%” height=”600″] A pizza delivery rider has been left fighting for his life following a serious...
Woman with head injury airlifted to hospital after being rescued by Gosport Lifeboat
A woman with a head injury was airlifted from Stokes Bay this afternoon after she was evacuated from a sailing vessel by Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue...
Woman in her 30’s stabbed in Streatham
Police were called at 5.20pm to Downton Ave, #Streatham Hill, to a report of a woman aged in her 30s stabbed. The woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries are...
Police appeal for witnesses after life changing collision on the A41
Police were called to the A41 Edgware Way, near to the junction with Edgwarebury Lane, at 4.09pm on Sunday, 7 March following reports of a road traffic...
Prisoners take control of two wings at HMP Birmingham as riot breaks out
Tornado teams are responding to an incident involving a “50 prisoners” at HMP Birmingham. The Prison Service confirmed the incident is confined to...
Emergency services swarm Folkstone following reports of hostage drama
Police,Fire and Paramedics along with a specialist “HART” team from South East Coast ambulance have been scrambled to an address in Folkestone this...
UPDATED A46 closed in both directions after two HGV involved in a collision
The A46 in Worcestershire is closed in both directions between the A4184 (Evesham) and the A435 (Teddington Hands roundabout) due to a collision involving 2...
Officer given final written warning
Allegations of misconduct have been found proven against a serving police sergeant. A public Misconduct Hearing held on Tuesday, 18 May to Thursday, 20 May...
Jay is described as 5ft 9ins, broad with cropped curly hair and was last seen wearing burgundy jogger bottoms
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old Jay Scott who was last seen in Barrow Town Centre at 10:30am yesterday (Aug 18) Jay is described as...
Art for hearts – National charity Heart Research UK smashes fundraising record with over £53,000 raised with art-inspired fundraiser
National charity Heart Research UK has raised £53,000 with their ‘anonymous heART project’, auctioning unique anonymous artworks by a host of...
Detectives investigating the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Wandsworth have charged a man
Imran Boujdellal, 19 of Bronti Close, SE17, was charged with murder on Saturday, 31 October. He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court...