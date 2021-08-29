Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to him in connection with an assault that took place at the Lidl store on Victoria Road, Woolston

At 9.35pm on Saturday 26 June, a man entered the store and stole a bottle of vodka.

When the security guard on duty attempted to stop him, the man assaulted him causing him to fall and break his ankle.

The security guard, a man in his 20s, was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time, in connection with the incident. He is described as follows:

*Aged between 25 and approximately 33 years-old *White *Of slim build *Dark brown hair *Unshaven with a short beard

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now appealing to the public for their help.