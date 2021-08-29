Police have charged a 60-year-old man following a public order incident in Winchester

Police have charged a 60-year-old man following a public order incident on Andover Road on August 25.

Officers were called at 2.45pm and were threatened with a weapon on arrival.

Richard Peter Kempson, of Andover Road, Winchester, has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court where he was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Winchester Crown Court on September 29.

Police spent two days in a standoff negotiating with Kempson at a block of flats on Mountbatten Court, Andover Road in Week, Winchester.

Police Firearms units and Dog handlers also assisted where it has been reported the man had been fighting eviction proceedings from the property landlords.

Some of the police cordons were removed late Thursday night as officers scaled down the operation. which 13 police vehicles were seen at the flats.

Residents were kept away from the area previously unable to enter or leave the cordon and police vehicles and tape blocked the entrance to the road.

Officers reassured the public that at this time there is not deemed to be any wider risk to the community.