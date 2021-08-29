Man fighting for life after collision in Bromley

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a collision with a vehicle in Bromley.

Officers were called to the junction of Woodbank Road and Lincomb Road in Bromley at 3.37am on Saturday, 28 August to reports of an injured man.

Police attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A 37-year-old man was found seriously injured.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives investigating the incident believe the man was involved in a collision with a vehicle, which then left the scene.

Detective Sergeant Mark Paterson, of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Woodbank or Lincomb Road area in the early hours of Saturday, 28 August.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small, could help the investigation into how this man became so seriously injured.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 1087/28Aug. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.