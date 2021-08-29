The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges against a man in relation to two separate incidents in Littlehampton

On 23 August, police received a report of an attempted abduction on a young girl in Toddington.

Following enquiries, officers arrested Florin Marin, 35, a farm worker, at his address in Potters Mead, Littlehampton, the following day (24 August), after he was recognised and detained by members of the public.

He has since been charged with kidnap and attempted sexual assault of a child, and exposure and engaging in a sexual activity in the presence of a child in relation to a separate incident in Littlehampton on 1 August.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 30 August.

Arun and Chichester District Commander, Chief Inspector Jon Carter said: “This was a serious incident. I know that this will have caused concern amongst many in the local community. I am grateful to those members of the community who have supported this investigation and particularly to those who detained the suspect. Even though this was a serious incident, incidents of this nature are comparatively rare, and Sussex Police will continue to work with partners and communities to keep people safe.”