Female still critical after fair ground ride incident in Burrow

A joint investigation involving HSE and Cumbria Police is being conducted following an incident at Cavendish Park, Barrow, yesterday (28th August), where two females and a male were injured.

Police were called to the incident at 8:30pm by North West Ambulance Service.

Two of the people were reported to have been on a ride at the time that the incident occurred.

The injured male and one female have since been released from hospital.

The third female has been transferred to Royal Preston Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

A cordon remains in place whilst investigations continue.