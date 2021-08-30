BREAKING CHELMSFORD Dunmow ESSEX HARLOW

Police need to speak to Michael White, 24, in connection with a number of allegations, including assault, harassment, and threatening behaviour

He is also wanted by the courts for failing to comply with supervision requirements.
He has links to #Harlow, #Chelmsford, #Dunmow and Bishop’s Stortford.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Harlow domestic abuse investigation team via https://www.essex.police.uk or 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org