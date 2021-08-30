Police need to speak to Michael White, 24, in connection with a number of allegations, including assault, harassment, and threatening behaviour
You may also like
A serious assault took place on Stoke Poges Lane in Slough a man sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital for treatment
The incident took place yesterday (10/11) at about 6.05pm in Stoke Poges Lane. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was found seriously injured after being...
Kent Police is appealing for information following two suspicious incidents in the Singlewell area of Gravesend
On Sunday 23 May 2021, at around 11.30am, the force received a report that a woman had been approached from behind by a man while she walked in the alleyway...
Sailsbury Plain Three Army Truck Crash 20 Injured
Video showing the damaged trucks after twenty soldiers are injured on Salisbury Plain during training exercise near Stonehenge 14 soldiers injured on Salisbury...
Police issue image in renewed appeal following Ashford assault
An image of a man who may be able to assist with enquiries into a reported assault in Ashford has been released by officers. It is alleged that the...
A Swiss woman, 57, was found dead among rocks at a waterfall in Phuket as part of Thailand’s ‘Sandbox’ scheme bid to revive tourism
Natthapong Seedam, 31, a native of tambon Wichit in Muang district, informed local police after finding the body at about 1.30pm. Police found the body...
A man has been charged with criminal damage after the Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square was defaced
A man has been charged with criminal damage after the Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square was defaced. Benjamin Clark, 18 of Wilton Crescent...
Large Pod of Dolpin’s spotted off the Isle of Wight
Watch this mesmerising dolphin display as a pod is spotted off The Isle of Wight on the south coast A video capturing the dolphins jumping and swimming in The...
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Margate have charged a man with murder
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Margate have charged a man with murder. Kent Police was called to a property in Dane Road...
Officers referred after arrest to Police watchdog
Following an internal investigation, Thames Valley Police has made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The referral relates to...
Mindless Arsonists Put Fire Fighters in Danger after Fort Gilkicker Fire
Two Fire Crews have managed to contain a blaze started by mindless arsonists at Fort Gilkicker in Stokes Bay this evening. Fire Crews from Fareham who just...
A Serving Kent Police officer stationed at Sittingbourne police officer Clive Garton, 56-years-old, has been found guilty of rape, perverting the course of...
A 50-year-old man who encouraged children using online platforms to perform sexual acts on themselves on camera while he watched has been jailed
. Graham Peak of Northfield Road, Tetbury admitted 14 offences following a detailed investigation by the Constabulary’s Indecent Images of Children team...
Fire crews called to Palace of Westminster after smoke is seen issuing from the building
A number of fire crews have been scrambled to the Palace of Westminster in the City of London after smoke has been seen issuing from the building. A number of...
Burger King to reopen tomorrow in Hove
Burger King will be opening in Hove tomorrow morning at 9am. The restaurant will be open for drive thru service between 9am and 11pm and home delivery...
You are a selfish individual and thought about nobody but yourself
Matthew Mason was told he will serve a minimum of 28 years in jail after being convicted of murdering a school boy in Ashley On sentencing Mason, Judge Everett...
Man still critical following collision with a bus
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward following a road traffic collision in Camden. Officers were called by the...
Anthony Harrison stayed at his elderly parents’ home to use their laptop to download the ‘filth’ onto a memory stick before transferring the images to his own laptop when he returned home
Amn already a convicted sex offender who was caught with more than 27,000 child sexual abuse images and videos has been jailed for almost four years. Anthony...
Driver arrested after Fatal Collision in Southampton
A person has died following a fatal road traffic collision involving white Toyota Yaris on Thornhill Park Road in Southampton in the early hours of Saturday...
Osman Saeed sentenced to seven years for a series of sexual assaults on women
A man has been sentenced for a series of sexual assaults on women. Osman Saeed, 42 of Woodchurch Road, NW6 was sentenced to seven years at Snaresbrook Crown...
Dover drugs gang jailed for a total of 20 years
Twenty years’ imprisonment has been given to five men who admitted drug supply offences following a Kent Police operation in Dover. Between 4 and...
Woman charged with assisting an offender in Businessman Murder Guy Hedges
A woman arrested in connection with the murder of a businessman shot dead in his Dorset home has been charged, police said. Helen Cooper, also known as Helen...
Woman killed by train near Whitstable
Sad to report that a woman was hit and killed by a train at the level crossing on Monkshill Road in Graveney between Faversham and Whitstable shortly before...
Scrap the Cap Rally in Portsmouth
Today’s speech from Rob Dellow on behalf of the Fire Brigades Union at today’s “scrap the cap” rally in Portsmouth
Dover county lines drug dealer jailed
A county lines drug dealer who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Dover has been jailed for five years and ten months. John Isichei, of Rotherhithe New Road...