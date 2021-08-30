Detectives investigating an alleged assault in Christchurch that left a man with a serious head injury are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward

Dorset Police received a report relating to an altercation involving four or five men that occurred at Ye Olde George Inn in Castle Street shortly before 11pm on Saturday 28 August 2021. It was reported that during the incident a man aged in his 30s was punched, causing him to fall to the floor and had sustained a head injury.

Police and ambulance services attended and the man was taken to hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for a bleed on the brain.

Following enquiries by detectives from Bournemouth CID, a 23-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Inspector Aston Starkie, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are carrying out a number of enquiries into this incident and I would appeal for any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please come forward.

“I would also urge anyone with further information that might assist our investigation to please get in touch.”