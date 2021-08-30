The man, believed to be in his 40s, has been taken to hospital and is described as being in a life-threatening condition
Police are appealing for witnesses and any road users with dashcam footage to contact them after a cyclist was seriously injured following a collision in Feltham
The collision happened at approximately 4.15pm on Thursday, 8 July on the slip road off the A316 leading to Nallhead Road. A black Ford Fiesta, travelling...
Lorry Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter at the Old Bailey
A man has pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter at the Old Bailey today.Maurice Robinson appeared virtually this afternoon, Wednesday 8 April, in...
Police arrest Four Men after thefts from Vehicles in Portsmouth
Police in Portsmouth have arrested four people in connection with a theft from a motor vehicle in Pembrooke Road, Portsmouth, in the early hours of this...
Police are appealing for help to trace 15 year old Tariq Noor who is missing
Tariq Noor who is missing from his home address of #Westminster since 08/04/2021 at 11am. He frequents #Kilburn, #Camden, #Harrow, #Chiswick #Kensington. Any...
A man who violently robbed two people in separate daylight attacks last summer has been jailed for eight years
A man who violently robbed two people in separate daylight attacks last summer has been jailed for eight years. Christopher Shingler, 29, of Gauden Road, SW4...
Police carry out drug bust at Red funnel Ferry Port
Officers from Hampshire Constablary have carried out an intelligence led drugs raid in Southampton this evening. The raid is understood to have recovered a...
£17 million boost to Southampton’s rail freight capacity
An additional £17 million is to be invested into a major rail upgrade to freight services in Southampton, the Rail Minister announced today (13 October 2020)...
Police arrest 19-year-old terror suspect on the West Midlands
A man has been arrested in the West Midlands as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command. The 19-year-old man was arrested today...
Driver who drove around street of Sheerness at 100mph in a 40mph speed limit is jailed
A motorist from Sheerness who fled from police in a stolen car, at speeds exceeding 100 mph, has been jailed. Harrison Bennett, of Marina Drive, Minster-on...
Thirty firefighters tackle blaze that rips through two terrace houses in Andover
A pair of terraced houses were badly damaged after a severe fire in Andover. Fire Crews were called to King George Road when the fire started in a bedroom of...
Four fire engines responded to reports of a fire in the roof space of a single-storey extension to a home in Marsham Street, Maidstone
Crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and high-pressure hoses to tackle the fire. One home was severely damaged by the flames and another was...
Vile street robber attacked blind Pensioner in Southampton
A man in his 70s with impaired vision was robbed by a man on Howards Grove between 11.40am and 12pm on Tuesday 12 March. The man had been withdrawing money...
HGV ploughs into back of Roadworks Lorry on the M1
Three lanes of the busy M1 near Luton remain closed following a serious collision in the early hours of Tuesday morning. An HGV ploughed into the rear of a...
Battle of Britain Museum Chairman hurt after scaffolding fall
An air ambulance landed next to the Battle of Britain Museum around 3:30pm this afternoon after an unconfirmed report that a man fell from...
Failed attempt to steal cash machine from Waterlooville
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after a stolen car was used during a ram-raid of a Waterlooville shop. Officers were called in...
Police investigate Burglary series in Portsmouth
Police are investigating a series of burglaries in Portsmouth over the past couple of weeks, that they believe are linked. On Jan 31, sometime between 7.40-7...
Dean Hanman has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm
A Swindon man has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with the intent to cause fear of violence following an incident at...
Emergency services called to body on the line near Chadwell Heath
Police and the London Fire Brigade have been called to a deceased person found on a railway line in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Officers from...
Three males have been detained for Public Order offences by officers on Isle of Wight this afternoon (Saturday April 28th). The arrests took place in Newport...
One Lane of Southbound A3 is Closed after Car leaves Carriageway near Buriton
Police have closed one lane of the southbound A3 near Buriton this evening following a two vehicle collision. Offficers from the Hampshire Road Policing based...
Stephen Fox is 68. Last year he was diagnosed with the potentially pre-cancerous condition, Barrett’s Oesophagus, that few people have heard of but may...
Armed Police throw sleepy doomsday village into lockdown
Armed officers from Kent Police have thrown a sleepy Kent village into armed lockdown following what is understood to be a concern for welfare involving a...
Police closed A21 in Kent in Both Directions after a woman has fallen from a Bridge
The A21 in Kent is closed in both directions between the A25 (Riverhead/Chipstead) and the A225 (Sevenoaks Weald) due to a police incident with a response...
Breaking: Exculsive Police carry out raid in East Cowes Man arrested over Child Sex Grooming Claims
Police on the Isle of Wight have carried out an early morning raid at a property in the East Cowes area of the Island this morning( Wednesday 21st February...