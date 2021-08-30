Police were called by ambulance colleagues shortly after 1.30am this morning, Thursday 26 August, with reports that a man had been found with stab wounds in Enterprise Court industrial estate.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, has been taken to hospital and is described as being in a life-threatening condition.

Detective Inspector Scott Kingsnorth said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and are working quickly to establish the events leading up to this incident.

“If you are an employee of the industrial park or have plans to travel there this morning, we ask that you please avoid the area and make alternative arrangements where possible.

“If you have any information that may help our investigation, or dash cam or ring doorbell footage from the surrounding areas, please get in contact with Essex Police.”