A man has been arrested after a quantity of Class A drugs were found following a proactive vehicle stop

Specialist officers, along with officers from our Roads Policing Unit, were patrolling on the A335 towards Bassett Green Road in Eastleigh on Tuesday (24 Aug), when they spotted a suspicious vehicle just after 1pm.

A proactive search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act was conducted on the driver and the vehicle. A quantity of Class A drugs were located following a search at a custody suite, while a quantity of cash and a mobile device were located in the vehicle.

A 21-year-old man from Southampton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.