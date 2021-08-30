Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a teenager tragically died

At 6.20pm on August 28 a silver Ford Fiesta collided with a wall on Potterhouse Lane, in Pity Me, Durham.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, an 18-year-old woman, who was a rear passenger in the car, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver – an 18-year-old man – and two passengers – an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl – were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses who were in the area at the time, or anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the vehicle prior to the collision.