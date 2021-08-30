Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in which a teenager tragically died
Six men arrested following reports of theft, from lorries in Thurrock motorway services, Grays
Police were called at around 11.30 pm, on Sunday 8 November, with a report from a security guard who had seen two men cutting the curtain side of a lorry and...
The RNLI has confirmed a lifeboat was called to rescue a man from the water in Netley Southampton this evening following a medical emergency (Tuesday 25th...
Simon Clover, known as Clodge to his family and friends, 50, from Cardiff, was the passenger of a roads maintenance vehicle that was involved in a four-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway of the M4
The family of a man who died following a collision on the M4 last Thursday have paid tribute to the ‘young at heart’ grandad. Simon Clover, known as Clodge to...
Action is being taken following reports of vehicles being hit with stones in Medway
Action is being taken following reports of vehicles being hit with stones in Medway. Several reports of cars being targeted in Strood town centre were received...
Three cars, a Jaguar, a Ford Ranger and a Sprinter van which contained tools valued at around £100,000 have been stolen in a Deal burgary
Detectives are investigating a burglary, during which three vehicles were stolen from outside a property in Deal. On Friday 18 June 2021, Kent Police was...
A burglar who stole around £10,000 worth of devices from a phone shop and tried to break into another store has been jailed
A burglar who stole around £10,000 worth of devices from a phone shop and tried to break into another store has been sentenced to two years, ten months in...
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Hayling Island
The single vehicle collision took place just before 7.30am this morning, 10 October, on West Lane just south of Daw Lane. The vehicle, a black Mazda 2, was...
Two arrested after Havant murder that’s not related to Louise Smith
Police were called at 11pm last night (Saturday, 23 May), to a report of a disturbance at an address in Tichborne Grove, Havant. On arrival, officers found a...
Surrey firefighters are assisting their blue light partners, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), in the battle against COVID-19
Surrey firefighters are assisting their blue light partners, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), in the battle against COVID-19. Five staff members...
Power Cut closes Eateries at Port Solent
Port Solent are currently experiencing a major power outage and all of its restaurants are closed. SSE are working on the problem and are hoping to get them up...
EOD found by Gardener in Crawley
At 4.20pm on Sunday 28th March police responded to a report of an unexploded device found by a resident whilst gardening in Charlwood Road, Crawley. A safety...
Two Men attacked and Hospitalized after Street Robbery in Reading
Police have released CCTV footage of four men who could have vital information following a robbery and assault in Reading. The incident took place in Broad...
Bounds Green rapist Nathaniel Mundle jailed for 17 years
Nathaniel Mundle, 23 of Bounds Green, Haringey was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 7 April 2020. Mundle had...
Fire crews called to cad ablaze on the A289
Kent fire and rescue were called to a car that caught fire on Gads Hill (A289), opposite Dial Road, around midday today. No injuries. The vehicle is believed...
Out of control bonfire sparks fire service attendant in Langley
Firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a garden on Gullands in Langley. Two fire engines were sent to the scene and...
Murder probe launched after fatal stabbing in Kingston upon Thames
A murder investigation has been launched in Kingston-Upon-Thames following a fatal stabbing. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2.16am on...
A man arrested on suspicion of war crimes has been released under investigation
A man arrested on suspicion of war crimes, contrary to section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001, has been released under investigation. Officers...
Appeal for witnesses following assault in Newport
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place in a pub beer garden on the bank holiday weekend. The assault occurred outside at the...
Fire crew called to car fire in Lake
Firefighters have been called to a car fire in Lake this lunchtime. A fire crew from Shanklin were called just before 1pm on Tuesday. The blue citeron burst...
Thugs attack police vehicle during crime crack down
Three police vans have been attacked by vandals as officers carried out a knife sweep in Salford. The vehicles were damaged at around 4pm on Friday while...
The court heard that Pound and another man entered into the premises of the Boots Chemist store
A man has been jailed for three months after being found guilty of carrying out a burglary in Lymington. Lee Pound, 45, was sentenced at Southampton at...
Thousands of pounds of damage cause by flooding in Crawley
At least 17 homes have been flooded after a large water main burst in #Crawley. The burst led to significant flooding, approx 30cm deep, across a large area...
Witnesses sought after car failed to stop for police in Rochester
Officers investigating after a car reportedly failed to stop in Rochester are appealing for information. Police were alerted to a black Ford Fiesta suspected...
Drug traffickers jailed for importing £32m cocaine haul hidden in yams
Two men face a combined 36 years in prison after a National Crime Agency investigation found they were behind an attempt to smuggle cocaine worth £32million...