Police issue an update :On Friday Police asked for your help to find missing two-year-old Gracie-May from Lancaster.
Police have recovered a gun from custody where Matt was shot, which is being forensically examined
Detectives investigating the murder of Met Police Sergeant Matt Ratana have been working around the clock. Police officers and police staff from across the Met...
Driver makes off after fatal collision in Dagenham
Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Dagenham. Officers were called at approximately 6.05am on Thursday, 30 April to reports of a...
Two men arrested in connection with a stabbing in Brighton have been released under investigation, as enquiries continue.
The two 18-year-olds were arrested after warrants were executed at separate addresses in Hove on Thursday (12 November). It follows a report of a fight...
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire at a pub on Stamford Street in Southwark
Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire at a pub on Stamford Street in Southwark. Part of the first floor and the extraction...
Search sparked after Private Mobile Radio “Mayday message” alert sent in Portsmouth
A multi-agency search has been launched to investigate a report of a mayday message received on a Private mobile MR radio set in Kingston. Rescue Officers...
Portsmouth learning service rated ‘GOOD’ by Ofsted
OFSTED has rated the Portsmouth City Council Community Learning Service ‘GOOD’ after a full inspection in February. The service offers a high...
Police Car Crashes after Chasing Suspected Burglar in Southampton
A PEDESTRIAN has been injured after being hit by a unmarked police car which then ploughed into a shop window in Southampton.
Fraudsters are contacting overseas students and visitors
Fraudsters are contacting overseas students and visitors who are in the UK via their mobile phone or social network account and purporting to represent UK or...
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Taylor Cox have arrested a man on suspicion of murder
Police were called at 4.26pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of shots fired in Hornsey Rise Gardens, N19. Officers attended along with London Ambulance...
Have you seen missing Emily Bailey and Rebecca Palmer both 16 from Southampton?
They were last seen at around 9am on Saturday, March 27. It’s believed they may have gone by train to #Reading to meet a man. If you have seen or knows...
Appeal following serious collision in Erdington
Police investigating following a serious collision in Erdington, Birmingham this afternoon (16 May). A cyclist was hit by a car which fled the scene in Marlow...
Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Tower Hamlets have named the woman who sadly died
Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Tower Hamlets have named the woman who sadly died. She has been named as Charlotte Kenning, 26, from Goole in...
Man turns himself and car into fireball after argument with Partner in Bookham
A man in his 50’s has been airlifted to hospital from Bookham in Surrey after turning himself and his car into a fireball this afternoon. Police placed...
The collision occurred on the narrow rural road at around 9am. Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries
Police are appealing for information about a collision between a pedestrian and a red Peugeot on a Greenwith Hill, Perranwell Station near Truro on Saturday 5...
Body found in search for missing Rugby man in the River Avon
Officers searching for missing Rugby man Keith Appleton have sadly found a body in the River Avon today (Saturday, 20 February). While formal identification is...
Portsmouth Charity shop horrified after Man takes donations left on doorstep
This low life was spotted stealing bags of clothing from outside a charity shop in Fratton Portsmouth this evening (Thursday 14th June 2018). I was...
A former security guard has been jailed for a series of cat killings in night-time attacks around Brighton today. Steve Bouquet, 55, was jailed at Hove Crown...
Police appeal after West Ham Teenage stabbing
Detectives are appealing for information following an assault in West Ham. Police were called just before 18:00hrs on Tuesday, 17 April to reports of a fight...
Firefighters issue advice after more than 40 wildfires in the Surrey
Surrey firefighters have issued fire and water safety warnings following a spate of incidents linked to the warm weather. Fires can start and spread more...
At the Stroke of 12 a minutes silence was held as a mark of respect to firefighters
A 12 noon today (Friday May 4th), Fire stations across the UK fall silent for one minute to commemorate bravery and sacrifice of the 2,524 firefighters who...
A car overturned on Tower Bridge this morning. The Met Police have confirmed that the driver was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of...
A man has been jailed for the murder of Richard Hall, who was killed in an attack on Brown Clee Hill in Shropshire last summer
Richard, who was 70, and from Perton, in Staffordshire was walking on Brown Clee Hill on Thursday 13 August when he was stabbed to death. His body was found...
Wealthy antiques dealer Jailed for Life for Murdering his Seven Year Old Daughter
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his seven-year-old daughter. Wealthy antiques dealer Robert Peters, 56 of Blenheim Park, Raynes Park, SW20, changed...
A suspected dealer has been charged following his arrest in Maidstone and the seizure of Class A drugs
A suspected dealer has been charged following his arrest in Maidstone and the seizure of Class A drugs. On 4 February 2020, officers in plain clothes...