Police issue an update :On Friday  Police asked for your help to find missing two-year-old Gracie-May from Lancaster.

On Friday Police asked for your help to find missing two-year-old Gracie-May from Lancaster.

Officers are pleased to say that last night (August 29) officers collected Gracie-May at Manchester Airport in the company of a woman. She has now been taken to a place of safety.

A 35-year-old woman who we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance were detained by officers without incident.

While she is not under arrest she will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.

A 39-year-old man we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance has not returned to the UK.

Police would like to thank everybody who shared our appeal and played a key role in helping with our investigation to find Gracie-May. Your support, as ever, is massively appreciated.