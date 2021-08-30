A burglar who targeted two cafés in the Christchurch area has been jailed

Marius Gabriel Balan, aged 28 and of Wyllie Mews, Burton-Upon-Trent, was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Tuesday 24 August 2021 to 40 weeks in prison after admitting two burglaries.

Between around 11am on Tuesday 24 March 2020 and 9.30am on Thursday 26 March 2020 entry was forced to The Paddle in Waterford Road in Highcliffe and a till tray containing cash was stolen as well as a small safe, a number of bottles of spirits, a laptop, a camera and two speakers.

On the night of Sunday 29 March 2020 a further break-in occurred at The Beach Hut Café at Friars Cliff. Two tills were taken and an attempt was made to remove a coffee machine.

The defendant was linked to the offences through DNA following a forensic examination of the crime scene at The Paddle and CCTV from The Beach Hut Café.

Following enquiries, Balan was arrested in the Staffordshire area on Monday 22 March 2021.

Police Constable Liam Moss, of Dorset Police’s Priority Crime Team, said: “We fully recognise the impact offences such as these have on our local businesses and we are committed to doing all we can to identify those responsible.