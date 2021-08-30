Sparks from unattended garden bonfire blaze spreads to Garden in Copnor

Firefighters called to a garden fire which spread to an adjoining garage at 10.00 pm Sunday (29 August) Appliances from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were called to a property in Byron Road, Copnor after reports a garage that had caught fire.

On arrival firefighters quickly established that the fire had spread from an adjoined garden where rubbish had been left burning un-supervised. Crews then battled to contain the blaze for around an hour and used breathing apparatus, main jets and hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

A stop message came in at midnight after fire crews had extinguished the blaze and had been made safe, firefighters then carried out community safety activities before leaving the scene. Hampshire Constabulary was also in attendance and was seen speaking with nearby residents. A fire investigation has been launched to find the exact cause of how the fire spread to the nearby garage.