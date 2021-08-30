A man is critically ill in hospital after being assaulted on a night out in Birmingham city centre

The 50-year-old was involved in a disorder in Brindley Place, off Broad Street, at around 1.30am (29 Aug) when it’s understood he was struck with an object.

He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury having fallen to the floor unconscious; his condition is described as potentially life threatening.

Superintendent Paul Minor said: “We believe trouble started in a pub before further disorder in the street where the assault has taken place.

“The victim has suffered a fractured skull and facial injuries and is currently very poorly in hospital.

Another man presented to hospital with a broken nose.

We’ve launched an investigation, have spoken to witnesses and are in the process of seizing CCTV to identify who’s involved.

“The area was very busy and we believe several people may have been filming the disorder and the aftermath on their phones.

I need those people to come forward as they may have caught the offenders on camera.

“I would also encourage the people involved in the disorder to come and speak with us so we can get a clear picture of what happened and hear their side of the story.”

Forensics cordoned off the whole of Brindley place to gather evidence.

