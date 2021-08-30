Acting legend Ed Asner has tragically passed away today at the age of 91. The actor starred in movies and TV shows such as Elf, Pixar’s UP, and Lou Grant to name just a few.
Ed Asner, legendary actor that played Santa Claus in the 2003 movie “Elf,” has passed away at 91
You may also like
Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a missing man from Canterbury
Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a missing man from Canterbury. Minxin Li, 71, was last seen in the Tyler Hill area of the city at...
A man and a woman have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, a class A drug, after warrants were carried out in south London and Bedfordshire
Robert Hunt, 34 of Cranborne Close, Bedford, has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class B...
An appeal for information has been issued by officers investigating a serious assault in Maidstone
Kent Police was called to Star House in Pudding Lane, Maidstone at 6.50pm on Sunday 6 December 2020, following a report of a disturbance. Officers attended...
Officers are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Waterlooville, leaving him with a fractured jaw
At some time between 10.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday, 17 August the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was on the field of the social / football club on Five Heads Road...
A 28-year-old man from Warrington has been jailed after deliberately starting a fire at sheltered accommodation in the town and then blaming a fellow resident for the arson attack.
Christopher Delooze, of no fixed address, set fire to an empty television box in his room at around 10pm on Tuesday 17 December. As the fire took hold, he...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a double stabbing in Enfield Island Village
Hayling Curry House Death was Due to Man Falling Down Stairs
A pensioner, who died after an incident at a Hayling Island curry house at the weekend, received head injuries after falling down the stairs, we can reveal...
Margate murderer sentenced to life in prison After killing homeless pal
A Margate murderer who strangled a homeless friend he had invited back to his flat, has been sentenced to life in prison. Trevor Brazier called Kent Police at...
Repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour have led to a Gillingham home receiving a Closure Order.
= Repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour have led to a Gillingham home receiving a Closure Order. Since September 2019 Kent Police regularly received...
Detectives investigating the murder of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood have charged three males with murder
A 15-year-old male, was arrested on Friday, 7 May on suspicion of murder. On Wednesday, 12 May he was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon...
Police are concerned for missing Melissa Bethel who is heavily pregnant
Police are concerned for missing Melissa Bethel who is heavily pregnant. The 28-year-old was last seen on Saturday (13 July) in Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne...
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man in connection with allegations of sexual assault. Benjamin Mendy, aged...
Body parts found in Cheshire have been confirmed to be a missing woman’s
Body parts found in Cheshire have been confirmed to be a missing woman’s. On Sunday 15 December 2019, a report was made to Cheshire Constabulary that suspected...
Gosport Garage Gutted after Tumble Dryer Fire
A garage of a Gosport home has been gutted by fire after a tumble dryer caught alight this morning. Firefighters from both Gosport and Fareham were...
One of the occupants, a local man in his 30s, died at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries
Collision investigators are appealing for information following a fatal collision near Maidstone. At 11.25pm on Sunday 20 September 2020, a white Mercedes...
M27 Fareham Motorway Exit Closed after Incident
The one lane of the exit slip of the M27 in Fareham has been closed this afternoon. Police and the Highways agency have closed one lane of the exit...
Surrey County Council is urgently appealing for volunteers to help supply items for Surrey’s frontline workers
Following the government announcement yesterday (17 April 2020) that there is now an extreme shortage of PPE, Surrey County Council is urgently appealing for...
Derisory Sentence for Violent Career Criminal who told court he was Sorry
A violent career criminal, who has blighted the lives of hundreds of Portsmouth residents over the course of a twenty-three year criminal career, is now...
Dan was the kindest, most loving son, brother and best friend as tributes are paid by family and friends following fatal collinson
A mother has paid tribute to the “most loving son” who tragically died following a collision in Acocks Green last week. Daniel Honnor was a passenger in a van...
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious collision left two people dead.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious collision left two people dead. Officers were called at 1.17pm on Thursday, 20 February...
Man jailed after after house burglary in Bracknell
A man has been sentenced to prison after he was convicted of burglary in Bracknell. Stephen Brooker, aged 22, of Ripplesmere, Bracknell, was sentenced to two...
Two arrested after arson attack on Police cars
Two men have been arrested after attacking and setting fire to two Police cars that were parked outside a police station in Goldthorpe. The lawless attack took...
A 15-year-old boy has been shot in the leg in Stratford, E15. Scotland Yard say Police were called at 5.30pm to Harcourt Road where the boy was discovered with...
Murder investigation underway following shooting in Islington
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Islington. Police were called at 4.24pm on Tuesday, 8 June to reports of shots...