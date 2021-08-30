BREAKING Elf Santa

Ed Asner, legendary actor that played Santa Claus in the 2003 movie “Elf,” has passed away at 91

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
Acting legend Ed Asner has tragically passed away today at the age of 91. The actor starred in movies and TV shows such as Elf, Pixar’s UP, and Lou Grant to name just a few.

 