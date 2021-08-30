Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a girl missing from Bracknell

Amelia Johnson, known as ‘Mimi’, aged 16, was last seen at around 11pm on Friday (27/8) in Bracknell.

She is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build and has blue eyes. Amelia has long blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, jumper, top and trainers.

Amelia is known to frequent Grimsby.

Investigating officer Inspector John Yallop based at Newbury police station, said: “We are concerned for the wellbeing of Amelia and would really like to make sure she is safe.

“If you have any information that could help us find her, please get in touch.