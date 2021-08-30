Police are asking for the public’s help to trace a girl missing from Bracknell
You may also like
Crime scene in place in Swindon after ‘stabbing’
A crime scene cordon is in place across a quiet residential street in Swindon this morning following what is understood to be a stabbing. Police officers are...
Missing 14 Year Old Harriet Clark Police growing increasingly concerned for her welfare
Surrey Police is appealing for help from the public to find a vulnerable missing teenager from Dorking. Harriet Clark, 14, did not return home from school...
Scumbag who Attacked Partner Nicked by Cops after Tip off
Officers investigating an assault in Emsworth at the weekend have confirmed with the victim’s family that an arrest has been made. Karl Gates, aged 26...
A fantastic reason as to why you should ID Chip your pets as Dog is reunited
A fantastic reason as to why you should ID Chip your pets Thanks to Micro Chip ID, this gorgeous little one has now been restored to her loving home after...
Fire crews called to developing fire at Marble Hill Fire Places in Twickenham
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire at the Marble Hill fireplaces in #Twickenham. Fire crews were scrambled...
Fire Crews called to deal with House fire in Lee on the Solent
Fire Crews from Gosport and Fareham have been called to tackle a house fire in Lee on the Solent this evening. Crews have been mobilised to Magister Drive, Lee...
Police appeal for witnesses following motorcycle Collision in Portsmouth
Police are appealing for information about a collision between a Mercedes and a motorcycle in Portsmouth on Friday 10 May. The incident took place between 5pm...
Police hunt Hit and Run Driver after 4 year old Girl is Mowed Down
Police are appealing for witnesses after a fail to stop collision in Southampton which left a four-year-old girl in hospital. Officers were called to Denzil...
A man was pushed to the ground by two people. Unsuccessful attempts were made to steal his wallet before both suspects ran from the scene
Information is sought following an allegation of an attempted robbery in Folkestone. At around midnight on Tuesday 29 September 2020, it is reported that...
A post mortem examination has established there was no third-party involvement in the death of a man in Harlow
Police were called around 7.15am on Thursday 12 November, with concerns for the welfare of a 53-year-old man in Eastgate.Officers went to check on the man, but...
Fire crews tackle tumble dryer fire in Maidstone Property
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a tumble dryer fire in a property in Calder Road, Maidstone. Two fire engines attended and crews...
Two teenagers have been jailed after they were caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife
Two teenagers have been jailed after they were caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife when the mini-cab they were travelling in was stopped by...
Body of a man found near Lamberhurst
Kent Police received a report that Sussex Police officers had found the body of a man near Lamberhurst at around 8pm on Sunday 5 January 2020...
Drug dealer jailed after coming to Maidstone with bags of crack
A drug dealer has been jailed after Maidstone officers arrested him with a hidden bag of heroin and crack cocaine. At around 9.30am on 16 April 2019, plain...
Emergency services have been called after a passenger has been taken ill on board a service at CanterburyWest. Trains are being held while emergency services...
PC Harper’s killers jailed for 42 years as judge says it was ‘close to murder’
Three teenagers have been jailed for a total of 42 years following the manslaughter PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire. Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole...
Police officer left fighting for his life after HGV collision
A fundraising page has been set up after a police officer, was seriously injured in a Road Traffic Collision on Wednesday 27th February 2019. Two Police...
Man holds staff up with a knife in Stroud Green
Detectives have released an image of a man they wish to identify in connection with a spate of violent shoplifting offences at a supermarket in Stroud Green...
Updated:Scottish football fan rushed to hospital after trashing hotel room then jumping from 6th floor window in Hyde Park
A Scottish football fan who has travelled down to watch the England vs Scotland game at Wembley has been left seriously serious but non-life-threatening...
Pensioner Killed after being mowed down outside Supermarket Car Park in the New Forest
Police are investigating a fatal collision which took place in a walkway outside Morrison’s on Spruce Drive, Totton. At 11.59am today (Thursday 12 July)...
National Chair of Police encourages Police forces to post more BWV on social media
Forces should consider publicising more body-worn video footage on social media to show the reality of policing and give the full story behind interactions...
Isle of Wight East Cowes Red funnel ferry port in police lock down
The East Cowes Red Funnel ferry terminal is on lockdown after it is understood four people have detained by armed police officers from Hampshire and Isle of...
Jonathan Wainwright from Hayling Island has been found by Police
Jonathan Wainwright from Hayling Island has been found by P0lice Officers searching for Mr Wainwright have today located a man’s body (March 2). Formal...
Over 400 businesses offering to help UK step up production of vital medical equipment, such as ventilators
This evening, the Prime Minister spoke to over sixty of the UK’s leading manufacturing businesses and organisations to call on them to help the UK step up...