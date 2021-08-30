A married #Solihull father had sick images of children as young as three being abused, people having sex with animals and even child characters from The Simpsons

Ian Draper had accessed more than 1,000 indecent images since 2011, including dozens in the most serious category.

The 56-year-old blamed “difficulties” at various points in his life for slipping back into his depraved habit.

He also had something installed on his laptop to allow ‘anonymous browsing’.

Draper pleaded guilty to six offences of making indecent images, one charge of possessing a prohibited image and a further count of possessing extreme pornography.

On Thursday 12 August at #Birmingham Crown Court he was handed an eight-month sentence suspended for two years.

Police raided his home in December last year acting upon intelligence. They seized Samsung and Huawei mobile phones, a laptop and a hard drive.

Analysis of the devices revealed 77 category A (the most serious) images and one video, 137 category B images and one video as well as 864 category C images and one video.

The prohibited image related to a picture of The Simpsons cartoon television show “depicting sex between various characters including child characters”, said prosecutor Laura Culley.

The “extreme” content was concerned with two videos, one showing an adult having sexual intercourse with a sheep, another with a horse.

The youngest child in the indecent images was estimated to be three years old while most were thought to be aged between nine and 16.

The majority of images had been deleted and were not “immediately accessible” to anyone using the devices.

Ms Culley said: “He made full and frank admissions and accepted total responsibility for the devices and the material on them.

“He stated he was using the internet regularly from 2011 to view adult pornography but it progressed to viewing children, he says it was teenagers.

“Around 2013/14 he accessed the material on a more regular basis after certain things happened in his life which were negative. Things did improve for a while but he had difficulties again in 2018/19 and accepted he went back to viewing indecent material.”

Ryah O’Donnell, defending, told the court Draper had no previous convictions and had since taken it upon himself to see a therapist to tackle his issues. The barrister also revealed Draper’s wife had wrote a letter to the court outlining the impact an immediate prison sentence would have on her and her children.