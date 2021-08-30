Have you seen 40-year-old Yan Rowan Peters, he’s wanted for rape that took place in Portsmouth

Have you seen 40-year-old Yan Rowan Peters, believed to have links to Portsmouth and Southsea?

He is wanted in connection with an ongoing rape investigation, relating to someone known to him.

The incident police are investigating took place on 1 June in the Ryde area of the Isle of Wight.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to locate him, and will continue to do so, however as part of the investigation officers are asking the public to report any sightings to them.

Yan is described as:

• White • Medium build • Approximately 5ft 9ins tall • Brown hair • Hazel coloured eyes

He is believed to have links to the Portsmouth/Southsea area, so police are asking people to spread the appeal in this area too.

Police remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct police attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting 44210212952.