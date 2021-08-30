Have you seen 40-year-old Yan Rowan Peters, he’s wanted for rape that took place in Portsmouth
A man has been found guilty of the murder of 16-year-old Alex Smith who was stabbed to death Camden in 2019
Abdirahman Ibrahim, 20 of Pratt Street, NW1, was found guilty of murder and assisting an offender at Inner London Crown Court on Monday, 29 March. He is due...
Concerns for missing pregnant mum from Croydon
Please help officers from Croydon who are trying to locate a vulnerable missing person Sibel Niyazi who is 29 years old. She is currently seven months...
An allegation of gross misconduct has been proven against a former detective sergeant
A Misconduct Hearing was heard in the case of former DS John Smith, formerly based at AW (Central West), on Thursday, 26 November. He faced allegations that...
A murder investigation was launched on Tuesday, 8 June after the victim of the stabbing at Barge Walk, SE10 died from his injuries in hospital
He has been named as 35-year-old Nathaniel Ago. Four men, aged between 17 and 43-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 17-year-old male, 22...
Serial shoplifter in Whitstable remanded
A suspected Whitstable thief is to appear in court charged with 10 shoplifting offences. Following an investigation by Kent Police, Laura Foreman, 29, of St...
Two men and two women have been sentenced after admitting being involved in a prostitution ring
Marin Grigore, 29, of Tudor Road, Bristol, trafficked a woman from abroad and along with his wife and brother-in-law, arranged for women to sell sexual...
Police have released CCTV images in connection with a rape in Maidenhead as manhunt continues
Police have released CCTV images in connection with a rape in Maidenhead as manhunt continues The victim, a woman, was raped in a property in the Woodlands...
Man attacked in Chatham altercation
Witnesses are sought following an altercation in Chatham which left a man needing hospital treatment. The incident involved five people, all known to each...
PC Wayne Couzens who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard has been dismissed from the Met with immediate notice
Wayne Couzens, convicted of the murder, rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard, has been dismissed with immediate effect following the conclusion of an accelerated...
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was arrested following a short pursuit in Devizes
At around 6.20pm on Friday (05/02) officers attempted to pull over a grey Mercedes C250 vehicle in Dowse Road, but it failed to stop for police. A pursuit was...
Family of injured PC mowed down in hit and run release injury images In Bid To Track Down Suspects
The Family of PC Jon Casey, the officer seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident on Monday 6th January at around 12.10am on Chigwell Road IG8, have released...
Ten fire crews tackle large blaze in Hayes
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled a fire in a range of garages on Balmoral Drive in Hayes. Twenty tonnes of rubbish and a caravan are also...
Eleven men have been charged as part of an investigation into an alleged organised crime group led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate
Eleven men have been charged as part of an investigation into an alleged organised crime group led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate. On...
Armed Police Called to Newport Address following concerns for Man’s Welfare
Armed police have been deployed to an address in Rooke Street in Newport on the Isle of Wight after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man. Officers...
Yellow weather warning issued for the South coast for Thunder storms
Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding the met office have...
A 72-year-old man has today been banned from the road and given a curfew after causing the death of a biker
At around 1.30pm on May 19th 2019 Stewart Anthony’s Toyota Yaris collided with a Triumph motorcycle on New Road, Burnley. Paramedics attended the scene but...
Police are appealing for help to locate a 64-year-old woman from the Ormesby area of Great Yarmouth
Julie Elliott was reported missing yesterday (Sunday 29 November 2020) at 8pm from a residential home, in Station Road, Ormesby, Great Yarmouth, where she was...
Police close Hilsea road after woman hit by bus.
Police Fire and paramedics rushed to the scene at Hilsea just after 5pm this evening after the incident outside the Green Farm Toby’s Carvery at Hilsea...
Armed robber who threatened Pensioner is jailed
An armed robber who targeted a village shop near Maidstone and threatened a pensioner with a knife has been jailed. Jack Reader was sentenced to more than four...
Officers from Hampshire Police are appealing for the assistance from the public to locate a missing person
Can you help us find missing Tuan, aged 16? Tuan was last seen in Eastleigh at around 8.30am this morning, Sunday, 4 April. Police have conducted a number of...
First picture of Scumbag who attacked Southampton Police Officer
An Esso refinery worker has been charged after a police officer was seriously assaulted in Southampton over the weekend Lowlife scum mag Robert Mann, 26, of...
A murder investigation is underway following a fatal stabbing in Canning Town
Police were called at approximately 14:45hrs on Monday, 26 April to reports of a man, believed aged 18, stabbed in Coolfin Road, E16. Officers and London...
Police air support sees motorcycle rider arrested after pursuit in Lancing
About 4.15pm on Friday 28 June, police received a report of dangerous driving in Brighton from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter. NPAS pursued...