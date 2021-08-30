A man has been charged with causing danger to road users following an incident on the M27 on Friday (Aug 27). Dean Williams, 28, of no fixed abode has been charged with causing danger to road users and will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates tomorrow morning (Tuesday 31 August).
Police charge man over M27 drama
