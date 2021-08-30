Yarmouth RNLI assist yacht drifting in the English Channel

Yarmouth’s Severn class all-weather lifeboat (ALB), Eric and Susan Hiscock (Wanderer), was tasked to launch by HM Coastguard on Friday 27 August 2021 at 10.48pm to a 45ft sailing vessel with a loss of power and a potential danger to shipping.

The RNLI volunteer crew headed west out of the Solent on a late-night search to locate a 45ft yacht with three persons on board, whose position had been reported as approximately 25 miles south of St Catherines Point. The vessel had reported a loss of power and had been trying to make way under sail. Having struggled for several hours to make progress in light winds against a strong spring tide, concerns were increasing about the loss of battery power for navigational lights and GPS.

Once the casualty had been located, the Coxswain assessed the situation, the three persons on board the yacht were safe and able to continue under sail escorted by the lifeboat. Yarmouth RNLI remained with the vessel throughout the night as she made her way slowly north towards the Isle of Wight. The wind gradually strengthened and by dawn, the yacht was able to continue safely on her way in daylight.

Yarmouth all-weather lifeboat returned to the harbour after 8 hours at sea and was ready for service at 7.00am.