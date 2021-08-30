Appeal for help to find vehicle following fatal collision near Stafford

Police are appealing for help after a woman died when she was struck by a car in a lane near Stafford late last night (August 29).

The vehicle which is believed to have struck her made off from the scene and detectives are appealing for help to identify the driver and vehicle.

The collision happened at around 1130pm in Derrington Lane, a turning off the A518 Newport Road, west of Stafford Castle.

Detective Inspector Pete Goodwin, of Staffordshire Police, said he believed the car involved was a blue Vauxhall Meriva.

“We’re working to understand the circumstances and we need people’s help. We need to find the vehicle involved which may have been damaged.

“Please get in touch if you have information about the incident or the vehicle that would help us.”

Ambulance crews and police attended, but sadly the woman, who is believed to be from Stafford, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage or information about the incident is urged to contact us via social media or on 101, reference 775 of 29 August.