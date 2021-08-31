Teen arrested in Hounslow murder probe

A murder investigation has been launched in Hounslow after a man died in hospital after he was found with a head injury.

Police were called shortly before 00:40hrs on Wednesday, 18 August by London Ambulance Service to a west London hospital, after a 61-year-old man, named as Mehmood Shamshi, was found with a life-threatening head injury in Staines Road, Hounslow.

He had been treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital in a critical condition. He died in the early hours of Saturday, 21 August.

An investigation, led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is currently ongoing into the circumstances of his death.

A post mortem examination was carried out on 25 August and the cause of death was given as head injury.

Detectives believe Mehmood was the victim of an assault on Staines Road, near the junction of Cromwell Road, at about 10.30pm on Tuesday, 17 August.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday, 28 August on suspicion of murder. He was taken into custody before being released on bail to a date in September.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, leading the investigation, said: “Mehmood’s family and friends have been left devastated by his death and we are working hard to work out the sequence of events that led to him sustaining injuries, which we believe ultimately led to his death.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area, including drivers who may have any dash cam footage, of Staines Road near to the junction of Cromwell Road on 17 August between 10:30pm and 11:30pm, who may have seen anything suspicious.”

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything is asked to call 0208 785 8244, quoting Op Tinos or 101 and quote CAD 212/18Aug, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0300 555 111.