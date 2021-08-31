Information is sought to help find a 70-year-old Lesley O’Keefe who is missing from Gillingham

Information is sought to help find a 70-year-old woman missing near Gillingham.

Lesley O’Keefe was last seen in the Rock Avenue area of Gillingham at around 3.30pm on Monday 30 August 2021.

She is described as white, of medium build and is five feet four inches tall. She has blonde greying hair.

Lesley is believed to be wearing a dark blue long floral dress, a white cardigan and glasses.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Lesley’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information which can help locate her is asked to call 101 quoting reference 30-0843.