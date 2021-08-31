  Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary which led to significant damage at a petrol station in Larkfield

A vehicle was deliberately reversed into an entrance of a Tesco Express store in London Road, during the early hours of Tuesday 31 August 2021. The store had been closed when the incident happened, and Kent Police was called to the premises at around 2.25am.

A black Landover was left at the scene with its engine still running and has since been identified as stolen. It is believed the suspects left in a second vehicle, described as a black or grey Jaguar, and enquires are continuing to establish what may have been stolen from the store.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen anything suspicious, should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/161908/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.