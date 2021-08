A man has been flown to hospital with a serious head injury after he was “attacked with a hammer” in #Leyton, east-London.

Met Police say they are on scene in Leyton High Street, E10, after calls at 5:49pm to men fighting and one armed with a hammer.

The victims condition is not yet known. No arrests at this stage. A crime scene remains in place. Witnesses should contact police on 101 quoting: CAD 5515/31AUG.