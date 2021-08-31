Officers investigating a report of criminal damage at a student accommodation in Newcastle have released an image of a man they would like to trace
Police are investigating after two food delivery drivers were robbed in Andover. At around 3am on Thursday 12 July a 29 year-old man was approached by three...
Two Woman found naked and murdered in North West London Park
Wembley,North West London, Sunday 7thJune 2020 Two women found dead in north-west London park Police have launched a double murder probe after they were...
Cyclist left with life changing injuries following collision in Dagenham
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a cyclist was seriously injured following a collision in Dagenham. Officers were called at 10.24pm on...
Miles Wilson employed Laura Webb to drive him around the Basildon area because he was a disqualified driver
A drug dealer and his driver have been jailed for supplying cocaine and heroin in south Essex.Miles Wilson employed Laura Webb to drive him around the Basildon...
Herne Bay man arrested for drugs offence
Kent Police officers have seized drugs and arrested a man in Ashford. Officers from the Local Policing Team were on patrol when they stopped a car on the A2070...
Have you seen missing Heston Teenager
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old boy who is missing from home in Heston. Esa Haizel, 13, (30.6.04) was last seen by his mother at his home...
Kent biggest firework display cancelled
Leeds Castle have cancelled a massive firework display that was due to take place this evening. Thousands from across the county were expected to turn up at...
Police talk man down from Edge of Round tower in Portsmouth
Officers talked a young man down from the ledge of a historic Portsmouth landmark last night. Police received calls from concerned members of the public at 5...
A paedophile who confessed to raping a child after he crumbled under the pressure of a polygraph test has been jailed for more than 9 years
A paedophile who confessed to raping a child after he crumbled under the pressure of a polygraph test has been jailed for more than 9 years. David Nicholson...
Officers investigating a fatal collision in Fyfield want to speak to Adrian Bendell in connection with it
A man died and a 17 year-old girl sustained potentially life-changing injuries following a collision involving a motorbike and a small, white Ford Escort car...
Driver from stolen vehicle makes off from Police in Kent
A vehicle that was stolen in Sussex, activated on the ANPR camera coming into Kent in the early hours of Tuesday. The van was located by officers from Kent...
Twenty four arrested in operation to tackle violence and drug dealing
This morning, Thursday, 13 June, following a series of early doors search warrants in Enfield, police arrested 24 people for offences relating to drugs, gang...
The parents of a 13-year-old girl killed in a collision in Barnet have paid tribute to her
The parents of a 13-year-old girl killed in a collision in Barnet have paid tribute to her. Victoria Carson was one of two teenagers involved in a collision...
A Catholic priest has been charged with four historic sexual offences against boys following an investigation by police safeguarding officers in Leeds and Wakefield
Father Patrick Smythe, aged 77, has been charged with four counts of indecent assault on four boys aged under 16 in Leeds and Skipton between 1979 and 1983...
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Chessington
Police were called at 1.18am on Saturday, 31 October to concerns for the welfare of a woman at a residential address in Raynard Close. Officers and...
A man has appeared in court charged with arson as police continue to investigate eight car fires in Canterbury
Kent Police was called shortly after 1am on Thursday 22 July 2021 following a report that a car was on fire in Church Street. Following an investigation...
HGV Driver Freed After Being Trapped for Four Hours in Overturned Lorry
A lorry driver has been airlifted to hospital after being pinned and trapped in his cab on the A339 near Alton for nearly four hours. Emergency services rushed...
Andover Murder Suspect Remanded to Crown Court
Shaun Dyson has appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court today (Wednesday) wearing a checked shirt and black jeans, speaking only to confirm his name, address...
Pokemon arrest after Folkestone shop Robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a knifepoint robbery where cash and Pokemon cards were stolen from a Folkestone shop. It was reported that a robbery...
Cliff Lift Work to being in Earnest
The Isle of Wight Council has embarked on the first phase of its planned project to modernise the Shanklin Cliff Lift. This first phase of works...
Maisonette in Bexleyheath Destroyed by fire
Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a maisonette above some shops on Pickford Lane in Bexleyheath. Most of the...
Man charged with armed robbery
Charges have been brought against a man suspected of carrying out a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Northfleet. At around 2.15pm on Saturday 9 November 2019 a...
Rachel Smith was subject to a sexual harm prevention order imposed in 2018 as part of her punishment for having child abuse images
A woman banned from communicating with children after being caught with indecent images of kids had forbidden Instagram chats with a 14-year-old girl. Rachel...
UPDATED WITH CCTVLewes resident releases CCTV from the night missing firefighter Anthony Knott went missing
CAN YOU HELP? This is some footage from a CCTV camera from the night Anthony Knott went missing. The camera is pointing north north east towards town, down...