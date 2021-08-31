BREAKING NEWCASTLE NORTHRUMBRIA

Officers investigating a report of criminal damage at a student accommodation in Newcastle have released an image of a man they would like to trace

1 hour ago
1 Min Read
Shortly before 3am on July 20, officers received a report that an intruder had entered the Manor Bank Unite Students accommodation on Pandon Bank.
The male then ripped a securely bolted television from the wall within the reception area, before making off on foot.
An investigation has been launched into the damage as officers look to identify the person responsible.
As part of their enquiries, police have now identified a man to who they would like to speak to. He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and could assist the investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 078572N/21. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]