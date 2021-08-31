A man has been sentenced for a string of offences, including taking images of female students in Egham whilst they were walking on campus and uploading them to Instagram with offensive comments

Thomas Cramer, 29, of Liberty Lane in Addlestone, was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment and a five year Criminal Behaviour Order at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday (26 August), after pleading guilty to harassment, racially aggravated harassment, possession of cannabis and driving without a license or insurance. The 10-month sentence consists of five months served and five months on license.

Cramer was first arrested on 30 May after police received reports of a man taking pictures of female students on the Royal Holloway campus in Egham and uploading them to Instagram with derogatory comments. When users would comment on his posts challenging him, he would reply with threats of violence and, in some cases, with racist comments.

After being released under investigation, Cramer was rearrested on 1 June after officers received further reports of him uploading similar content to his Instagram account and continuing to threaten people online. When Cramer presented himself at Staines police station, he was found in possession and under the influence of cannabis. He was further arrested for a range of driving offences and possession of a Class B drug.

In addition to the offences above, Cramer was also sentenced for racially abusing his housing officer on two occasions in March.

Cramer’s Criminal Behaviour Order prohibits him from entering the Royal Holloway University, including student accommodation. He must also not film or photograph any female person or upload such images to social media or any website without their written permission.