Officers investigating an unprovoked assault on-board a Central line Tube are today releasing CCTV images in connection
Two dead in A272 Cheesefoot Head Horror Crash
Police are appealing for witnesses after two men died in a collision on the A272 at Cheesefoot Head, Winchester, yesterday (January 30). Officers were called...
Witnesses sought to Crawley break-in
Police are appealing for witnesses to a break-in at The ClubHouse, in Cherry Lane, Crawley. At 10.15pm on Wednesday (15 April), police received report of...
Highways England close bridges as UK is battered by Storm Dennis
There are currently restrictions on a number of routes across the country due to strong winds. The following routes are currently closed to all traffic due to...
Man rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after attack near to Northala Fields in Northolt
Police have launched an investigation following an assault at 5.15pm on 1 Feburary 2021. The attack took place on Kensington Road #Northolt. A 27-year...
Maidstone teenager arrested for Kennington stabbing
A 15 year old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital after suffering stab wounds in #Kennington, south-London yesterday afternoon. Met Police say a...
Josh Powell, husband of Zoe, 29, and father to Phoebe, 8, Simeon, 6, Amelia 4, and Penny, 18 months, has today released a tribute following last week’s tragic road traffic collision on the A40
“My Family” “Before the adventure of starting a family, nobody truly knows what to expect. All of life’s preconceptions and what we see in the...
Major crash closes Southbound M3 motorway
Police are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle collision on the M3 between junctions 7 and 8 involving approximately 10 cars, including a car which...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man
Brandon Blake aged 24 is wanted on suspicion of criminal damage, a sexual offence and for breaching a restraining order. If you see him or have any...
The Great South Run for 2020 is cancelled
The Great South Run, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday 18 October 2020 has been cancelled. The decision to cancel the event has been taken given the...
Reading man charged with Bracknell Murder
Thames Valley Police has charged a man with murder in Bracknell. Between 2.40am and 3.40am on Tuesday (10/4) a man was assaulted in London Road, near the Honda...
Suspect sought after Maidstone street robbery
Detectives investigating a robbery in Maidstone have now released CCTV images of a man who may have important information. At around 3am on...
Access works to begin on site at the Undercliff on the Isle of Wight
Works to restore access to properties at the Undercliff are to begin on site shortly following work by the Isle of Wight Council and Island Roads to tackle a...
Police are appealing for information after a man died in a collision in Lytham
Police were called at about 9pm yesterday (Thursday, April 1st) to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a Ford Mondeo on Ballam Road in the town...
M3 Motorway closed near Winchester Services follow serious Collision
A major diversion has been put in place following a serious collision involving an overturned vehicle on the M3 in Hampshire this morning. All emergency...
Smart Meter Conman trying to con their way into property in Gosport
A word of caution for people in Stoke Road and Gosport Town area. A man has just knocked at a residents door and told me he was here to “sort your meters out...
Stabbing in Plumstead sees Person airlifted
Double stabbing in Plumstead this evening( Thursday). It is understood-two people have been stabbed. The incident took place at or near Villas Road around...
Dartford and Darenth shop raiders charged
Suspected robbers charged following incidents at shops in Dartford and South Darenth Two suspected robbers have been charged following incidents at shops in...
Homeless Charity Warning after Heroin Deaths
A local homeless charity has issued a stark warning after a number of deaths in Hampshire due to a batch of Heroin. Society of St James is warning local drug...
Supermarkets to join forces to feed the nation as Competition laws relaxed to allow supermarkets to work together on coronavirus response
Competition laws relaxed to allow supermarkets to work together on coronavirus response. The government is temporarily relaxing elements of competition...
Two jailed for supplying ecstasy that led to death of 15-year-old Leah Heyes
Two men have been jailed for supplying the illegal drugs that 15-year-old Leah Heyes took on the night she died. Connor Kirkwood, 18, from Dishforth, and...
Can you help us find 73-year-old Sambarman Rai
Rai is #missing from his #Hounslow home? He was last seen at 1pm yesterday wearing a black jacket and red cap. Call 101 ref: Cad 6855/27Nov
A family had a very lucky escape as their roof came clean off of their house on Drury Road in Harrow
A family had a very lucky escape as their roof came clean off of their house on Drury Road in Harrow. One woman and eight children were in the property at the...
As of 9am 1 May, there have been 1,023,824 tests, with 122,347 tests on 30 April. 762,279 people have been tested of which 177,454 tested positive. As of 5pm...
A Man dies after ‘dousing himself in petrol and setting car alight’ sparking huge explosion in front of horrified shoppers. Emergency services attended Lower...