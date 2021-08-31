BETHNAL GREEN BREAKING LONDON

Geronimo the alpaca killed by government vets in order to “prevent spread of disease”

Geronimo the alpaca has sadly been put down by government vets after being taken from its farm in Gloucestershire, just days before a destruction warrant which ordered its death was due to expire on 4 September.
The alpaca had tested positive twice for bovine tuberculosis.
The government released a statement which said: “TB-positive alpaca known as ‘Geronimo’ has been euthanised to prevent the spread of disease.”