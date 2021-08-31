Geronimo the alpaca killed by government vets in order to “prevent spread of disease”
Power cut hits hundreds of home in Newport
A power cut has hit approx 300 homes across nine post coded areas of Newport this evening. Scottish and Southern Electricity Network engineers are aware of the...
Eleven people were arrested for drugs supply offences during raids in Enfield and Tottenham
Eleven people were arrested for drugs supply offences during warrants executed at 11 addresses in Enfield and Tottenham on Tuesday, 28 July. The arrests relate...
Man arrested in Isle of Wight Murder probe
As previously reported Police have now confirmed that a man has been arrested following the launch of a murder investigation on the Isle of Wight. Police were...
A man from Ashford who continued to download images of child abuse despite a court order restricting his internet use has been jailed
A man from Ashford who continued to download images of child abuse despite a court order restricting his internet use has been jailed. Simon Ross, 42...
Concern for missing 16-year-old Umar Khan from Crawley
Police and family are concerned for the safety and welfare of Umar Khan, 16, who has not been seen since he failed to return home from school in Crawley on...
Fire from Crews from #RaintonBridge and #Farringdon have been called in the early hours of the morning to deal with a a suspected gas explosion in a...
Vintage Morris Stolen from Kent Railway Station
Officers from Kent Police have released an image of a vintage car reported stolen from the Staplehurst area. The vehicle is a distinctive green Morris Minor...
Tributes paid to talented guitar player who died following collision in Basingstoke
Tributes have been paid to a talented guitar player who died following a collision in Basingstoke last week. Chris Burgess, 27, of Haydock Close, Alton, was...
Rapist Jailed by Southampton Court for Seven Years
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison today (Friday 27 April) following a three week trial at Southampton Crown Court last month. The jury found...
Police Clutching at Straws following Third Arrest over Stabbings in Portsmouth
A third woman has been arrested following a brutal double stabbing in Somerstown on Friday evening. The arrest, described by Police sources as “clutching...
A burglar who stole more than £7,000 worth of goods in six months has been jailed
A prolific shoplifter and burglar who stole more than £7,000 worth of goods in six months has been jailed. Reashad Quirk stole perfume, alcohol and...
Can you help find 18-year-old Sophie Granville of Flaxfield Court, Basingstoke? She has been out of contact since just before 9pm last night (May 7). Friends...
Come on Parents where are the helmet ?
Great to see so many primary children riding bikes to school, but why are so many of them not wearing helmets, even when accompanied by their parents!? Just...
Operation Broc is Back: M20 Operation Brock contraflow is put out in time for Monday’s lifting of COVID restrictions
Kent Resilience Forum (KRF) leaders have thanked residents, businesses, drivers and hauliers for their patience as the M20 Operation Brock contraflow is put...
Bromley Drug Dealer Jailed after Public’s Tip offs
Warren Forgie, 23, of Shroffold Road, Bromley, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison when he appeared at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 24...
Police concerned for missing Southsea man
We’re concerned for the welfare of Robert Layburn (84) who is vulnerable and missing from Southsea. Robert was last seen in Festing Grove at about 10.30am this...
A murder investigation continues following the death of a woman in Greenwich
Police and London Ambulance Service were called at 2.18am on Sunday, 4 April, to a seriously injured woman inside a block of flats in Ravine Grove, SE18...
Three people have died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond, police have said
A 41-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and nine-year-old boy died at the scene near Pulpit Rock, Ardlui in Argyll and Bute on Saturday evening. A seven-year-old...
Teenager killed in collision near Five Oaks
A man has sadly died after a car overturned on the A264 near Five Oaks. The green Ford Focus was travelling east on Five Oaks Road before it came off the...
A thief who spat at a police officer and told him ‘I have coronavirus’ has been jailed
A thief who spat at a police officer and told him ‘I have coronavirus’ has been jailed. Oliver Cook, 35, was arrested outside a supermarket in...
Met office upgrade weather warning for South East to Amber
Then Met Office have upgraded a yellow weather warning for parts of South East England to Amber from Sunday for very strong winds due to incoming Storm Ciara...
Award Winning Farm Welcome New arrival During Storm Katie
Staff at the award-winning farm in Fetcham,Surrey are celebrating a new arrival despite battling against the elements. As Storm Katie battered the stables at...
Woman sentenced for grievous bodily harm in Bracknell
A woman has been jailed for more than five years for grievous bodily harm and perverting the course of justice in Bracknell. Alison Dean, aged 27, of...
Investigation launched after Six Yobs try to drown a kayaker in Kent
A group of youths have been reported causing a disurbance at a lake in Yalding yesterday afternoon. The group of 6 were seen on the wrong side of a fence...