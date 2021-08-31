Police are appealing after a dog was attacked and sadly killed after an incident in Eston
You may also like
Teenager charged with attacking Police officer in Greenhithe
A 15-year-old girl is due before Youth Court after being charged with assaulting an emergency worker. The teenager, who is from the Greenhithe area, was...
A man has appeared via video link in court charged with the murder of Michael Lavery in Coulsdon
Patrick Beckley 31 of no fixed address, appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court on Friday, 13 November having been charged with murder. He also faces...
Three men caught up in botched firearms conspiracy jailed after police uncovered two home-made guns
Pictured left to right, Ciaran Anderson, John Nimmo & Dale Elliott were all handed custodial sentences Three men caught up in a botched firearms...
First Picture of Man Tommy Bakeer who Died taking Drugs at Mutiny
First Picture of the Father of one named by friends and family as First Picture of Man Tommy Bakeer (Tommy Cowan) who Died taking Drugs at Mutiny from West...
First Picutre of man murdered in Hounslow named as Nathan Mitra
The man who was fatally stabbed in Hounslow in the early hours of morning has been name as Nathan Mitra. Police were at called at 2.47am on Thursday, 30...
Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Bradford
The incident occurred at approximately 5.30pm yesterday (Monday 9 August) when a black BMW collided with two parked cars on Lister Avenue near to the...
Scumbag Nathan Hobbs Jailed after attacking Gosport PCSO
A Gosport man has been sentenced to twenty-six weeks in prison after admitting assaulting a PCSO in the town and other offences. Nathan James Hobbs of St...
A dispersal order is being enforced in Ashford following a planned meeting of car enthusiasts
A dispersal order is being enforced in Ashford following a planned meeting of car enthusiasts. Kent Police has been informed of a planned meeting of car...
Manchester man wanted in connection with firearms incident
We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Manchester man wanted in connection with a firearms incident. At around 9.30pm on Saturday 28 July...
Detectives have charged four men with firearms offences after two vehicles were stopped in Addison Way, Barnet
The following were all charged on Friday, 19 February with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of...
Three people have been sentenced after a man was assaulted with a metal bar in Tottenham
Detectives investigating the attack in November 2019 have also issued an image of a man they wish to trace as part of their investigation. Che Allen...
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) has announced the death of one of its longest-serving members of staff who sadly died after contracting COVID-19
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) has announced the death of one of its longest-serving members of staff who sadly died after contracting COVID-19...
A Sheffield man has been sentenced to time behind bars for multiple robberies across the city
Kaul Cross, 19, of Milnrow Crescent, Sheffield has appeared before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to charges of robbery, Grievous...
A man who laid in wait for his ex-partner at her home before launching a vicious assault which left her unconscious has been jailed
Gary Slater, aged 32, had been in a relationship with the woman for a year, during which he became increasingly violent, leading her to break up with him and...
An important witness to an assault in Gravesend is encouraged to contact Kent Police
Officers in North Kent CID are investigating a report that a man in his 40s was assaulted in Peacock Street by two men at around 8.50am on Wednesday 17 March...
Manhunt for woman who assisted gunman
Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting in a nightclub on New Year’s Day 2019. At 4.50am on 1 January 2019, an altercation occurred...
Double Murder Invesgation launched after mother and daughter stabbed
Detectives have launched a double murder investigation after a mother and daughter were stabbed to death in a Solihull street this morning (Monday 27 August)...
A 19-year-old drug dealer has been handed four years in prison after pleading guilty to drugs offences at Northampton Crown Court
Cameron Owen, 19, of Blackfriars, Rushden, pleaded guilty to five offences in total, three of which involved police officers stopping cars he was in and...
Police are appealing for help to piece together the last moments of a female biker who sadly died following a fatal crash involving her motorbike this...
Teenager missing from Sittingbourne
Kent Police is appealing for information to help locate a teenage girl who has been reported missing. Katie Ripley, was last seen in Sittingbourne at around 9...
Officers are appealing for the public’s help to locate a man who has gone missing from Poole Hospital
Aaron Smith, 23, was last seen leaving the hospital on Longfleet Road at 4.55pm on Monday 12 April 2021. He is described as white, five feet eight inches...
Arrests following investigation into the export of stolen vehicles.
Detectives investigating an alleged scheme to export stolen vehicles have made three arrests. The investigation is linked to the discovery of a Nissan Quashqai...
Exclusive: Man who demands Sun Cream from Cops on Isle of Wight Soaks up the Rays
A man who demanded sun cream from Police when he went a hot footing on the roof of an Isle of Wight Property in Freshwater has fallen asleep on the roof of the...
Man charged with Possession Scorpion sub machine gun and drug supply and over £200,000 in cash
A man has been charged with multiple offences after officers from the Met’s Violent Crime Taskforce stopped a vehicle in north London on the evening of...