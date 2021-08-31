Police are appealing after a dog was attacked and sadly killed after an incident in Eston

The incident happened between 4:30pm and 4:55pm on Thursday 26th August, on Fabian Road and onto Churchill Drive in Eston when a dog, which is described as a brown speckled female Staffordshire Bull Terrier is reported to have attacked a Yorkshire Terrier.

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is not believed to have been with an owner at the time and is believed to have been out alone.

The Yorkshire Terrier was reportedly attacked as his elderly owner walked him whilst on a lead.

Enquiries are ongoing to attempt to identify the dog and its owner.