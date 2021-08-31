Man jailed for 12 years for sexual activity with children in Staffordshire

A 39-year-old man’s been jailed for twelve-and-a-half years after being found guilty of a number of historical sexual offences against children in Staffordshire.

Gareth Robinson from Gillow Heath was found guilty at an earlier hearing of one count of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 and a further five counts of sexual activity with girls aged between 13 and 15. The offences occurred between August 2004 and June 2005.

He was sentenced to twelve-and-a half years at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Friday (August 27), given a ten-year prevention order and put on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Detective Inspector Zoe Kelsall, of Staffordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “I want to pay tribute to the victims and the tremendous courage and bravery they have shown in coming forward so we could bring this case to court.

“Although many years may have passed we will always continue to do whatever is necessary to bring those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice, whilst ensuring the victims are given the support they need.”

Anyone who has suffered sexual abuse, or suspects others may be subject to sexual abuse, is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101.