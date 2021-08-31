Katy Louise Oldridge, 34, from #Hull HU3 – abandoned her dog and left him to die.

Oldridge admitted starving to death a Staffordshire bull terrier named Frank, whose skeletal remains were found in the kitchen at her filthy home.

The mother-of-two had left a bowl of water but no food was found within his reach and the floor was covered in a large amount of dried out faeces.

RSPCA Inspector Jilly Dickinson said: “The kitchen door had a baby gate in the frame.

“I found a dog food tin on the kitchen worktop which contained mouldy remains of food in the bottom of it and an empty box of dog treats which appeared to contain faeces.

“There was an overwhelming smell of faeces and decomposing flesh in the property.”

As she placed Frank’s body into an RSPCA evidence bag, a large quantity of live maggots of various sizes dropped from his head. Frank was incredibly thin, and she could see all of his bones.

A vet report concluded Frank likely suffered for a number of weeks before his eventual death.

The investigation found that the level of emaciation coupled with the ingestion of foreign materials suggested he felt hunger and ate anything he could to try and offset that feeling.

The lack of fat and muscle tissue also suggested that his body had used up its internal energy resources rather than having adequate nutrition provided.

The court heard in mitigation that Oldridge was dealing with personal issues before the offence and became dependent on alcohol.