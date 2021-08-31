Police are searching for Hayden, also known as Matt, who has been reported missing
Kent Police say a man was conveyed to hospital for medical attention after River Medway incident in Maidstone
Kent Police was called at around 9.25 pm on Monday 15 March 2021 regarding a medical incident in Fairmeadow, Maidstone. Officers and South East Coast Ambulance...
Two men are being sought by police following attack in Amhurst Park
Two men that are sought by police following attack in Amhurst Park, N16 Detectives investigating reports of an assault in Amhurst Park, N16 on Friday, 29...
Met Police officers guarding scene on Dover say the area is now being treated as a crime scene
Officers guarding the Scene of the former family workshop say the area now also being treated as a crime scene. Kent Officers arrived on Tuesday at the...
Police appealed for information yesterday (Tuesday, July 6) and have issued an updated picture of Lily today
Lily Ives, 14, went missing from an address in Clayton-le-Moors on Saturday (July 3).Police appealed for information yesterday (Tuesday, July 6) and have...
Man Seriously injured after being attacked by a mob in Cowplain
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault which left a man with a serious head injury in Cowplain. Between 12.30am and 1.10am on Saturday...
Young boy in collision with a coach in Broadstairs
An air ambulance was called out after a boy riding a bicycle collided with a coach at Beacon Road and Church Street by St Peter’s railway bridge about 8pm...
Thames Valley Police has released an e-fit image following a burglary in Newport Pagnell
At around 7pm on Monday (16/11) two houses in Stanmore Gardens were broken into. One resident heard people in their house and when challenged a man told them...
Sick pervert Johnathon Paul Oldland jailed after raping a child Fifty Times
A Cosham paedophile is tonight starting a 17-year prison sentence after being caged at Portsmouth Crown Court this morning. Oldland was found guilty of...
It is 17 years since Rebecca Carr disappeared from near Gillingham railway station
Rebecca Carr (also known as Rebecca Simmonds) was 22yrs old when she went missing on 25 November 2002 after her grandparents dropped her off near Gillingham...
The death of an 11-year-old girl in Leeds has been confirmed as not suspicious
The girl was taken to hospital in a critical condition from an address in Stanks Drive, Swarcliffe, on Wednesday morning (25/11) and was pronounced dead in...
Teenager arrested for fraud and robbery in Bracknell
Thames Valley Police has arrested a man in connection with robbery and fraud offences. An 18-year-old man from Reading was arrested by officers today (12/8) on...
Murder investigation launched after 47-year-old man found dead in Camden
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a business premises in Camden. Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at...
Two people have been treated following a broad daylight attack taking place near Piccadilly Gardens in the centre of Manchester. Shocked office workers were...
Appeal following Dartford Heath robbery
An appeal to identify a man who may have information regarding a robbery in Dartford has been issued by officers. Kent Police was called just after 8.30am on...
Person struck by a train near Herne Hill
A person has been hit by a train in the Herne Hill area. As a result, some lines are blocked. Trains through Herne Hill may be cancelled, delayed or diverted...
Firefighters have issued a battery safety reminder after a fire at a car workshop on Tower Road in Willesden
Half of a single-storey car workshop was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries. The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was...
Man arrested after Southampton Teenager Lucy McHugh’s body in Sports Centre Woods
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl in Southampton. Lucy McHugh’s body was found in woodland at the Sports Centre at 7...
Man jailed for five years after Reading Sex attack
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been jailed for sexual assault. Ade Jerry, aged 37, of Iliffe Close, Reading, was jailed for five...
The Thursday Clap for the NHS on Westminster Bridge
Once again our emergency services and public come together to pay respects and applaud out NHS and key workers. A roar of applauds with a sea of blue lights...
Prince Charles cancels visit to genocide site Srebrenica
Remembering Srebrenica can confirm that HRH Prince of Wales visit to Srebrenica next week has been cancelled due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic...
Police arrest Teen in Portsmouth after sucker punching cat with full force
Police in Portsmouth are investigating a video that has been uploaded on to the social media platform Snapchat showing a teenager attacking a defenceless cat...
Isle of Wight Fire Crews Called to Fire in the Open in Brading
Fire Crews from Ryde, Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service and a landrover have been to the rear of Linden Terrace in Brading this afternoon. Crews have been...
Four fire engines responded to reports of a fire in the roof space of a single-storey extension to a home in Marsham Street, Maidstone
Crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and high-pressure hoses to tackle the fire. One home was severely damaged by the flames and another was...
A3 Hindhead Tunnel Closed after Car Leaves Road and Ploughs into Road Sign
The A3 Hindhead Tunnel Northbound has been closed by Officers from Surrey Roads Policing following a serious Road traffic Collision involving a single vehicle...