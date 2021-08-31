BREAKING BRIGHTON MISSING PEACEHAVEN SALTDEAN SUSSEX

Police are searching for Hayden, also known as Matt, who has been reported missing

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the 42-year-old, who is vulnerable.
Hayden has links to Peacehaven, Saltdean and potentially Brighton.
Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 773 of 31/08.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 