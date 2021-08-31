A “devious and manipulative” sex offender who abused a young girl has been jailed

Peter Hammond, now aged 62, was exposed when the girl found the courage to tell her parents what he had done to her over a number of years.

Hammond later admitted to police that he had had sexualised contact with the girl when she was four or five years old but claimed it was being “blown out of proportion.”

After a trial at Nottingham Crown Court Hammond was last month convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences happened between 2013 and 2017

Appearing for sentence today (Friday) Hammond, of Lady Bay Road, West Bridgford, was jailed for five years and eight months.

He was also added to the sex offenders’ register for a period of ten years.

Detective Constable Marie Platt, of Nottinghamshire Police’s public protection team, said: “This was a harrowing and deeply unpleasant case that exposed Hammond as a devious and manipulative sexual predator. His actions have had a very profound impact on his victim and her family and my thoughts are with each of them today as the legal process comes to an end.

“It is regrettable that Hammond forced them to sit through a very upsetting trial, but I am delighted he has now been held to account by a jury. Thanks to the bravery and dignity of his victim the court was presented with extremely powerful evidence that ultimately led to his conviction.

“As this case demonstrates it really doesn’t matter how long ago sexual abuse happened. What matters is that it happened at all.