Officers from the Met Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

After Police were scrambled to the Beaumont Estate in Leyton just after 1am on Wednesday 1st September 2021. The fatal killing took place hours after a man was attacked with a hammer on the High Road also in Leyton.

Police said that they are on scene in #Leyton High Street #E10 after call at 5.49pm to reports of men fighting & one armed with a hammer. One man was found with head injury – he has been taken to hospital. We await an assessment of his condition.

No arrests at this stage – crime scene & road closures in place & enquiries ongoing. Witnesses/ those with info – please call 101 ref CAD 5515/31 Aug.

The Met police have been approached for comment and for confirmation if they are linking both incidents.

